Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

In a letter of intent addressed to the members-elect on Sunday, April 30, 2023, Doguwa expressed his desire to lead the House at a critical time when divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.

Doguwa congratulated the members-elect on their election to the 10th Nigerian Assembly, stating that the call to leadership comes with responsibilities and unalloyed commitment to the commonwealth of Nigerians.

He added that the journey to nation-building has started, and it is their duty to steer the ship to an admirable end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority leader's letter read, “I want to use this privilege to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fuelled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.”

Recent history you should know

It is worthy to note that in February, Doguwa was arrested by the Nigeria Police at the Aminu Kano International Airport while boarding a flight to Abuja over his alleged role in the killing of several persons and burning of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, secretariat during the 2023 presidential polls.

He was also alleged to have fired shots at the public with a pistol belonging to his Orderly.