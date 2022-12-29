ADVERTISEMENT
What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Ima Elijah

The meeting happened in London, United Kingdom (UK), and featured discussions around

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)
The aggrieved five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, commonly called the G5, have held a marathon meeting with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election.

Subject of the meeting: The meeting happened in London, United Kingdom (UK), and featured discussions around Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

What Tinubu is demanding from G5: According to emerging reports Tinubu and his associates were unequivocal in their demand for the disgruntled PDP chieftains to support him.

Why G5 governors will not support their party, PDP: Recall that the G5 and their allies have called for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, citing regional balance in the party’s structure.

However, Ayu has insisted that he won’t step down till the end of his four-year tenure, even as the G5 made his resignation a precondition to support Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Meet G5 governors: The aggrieved PDP governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikepeazu of Abia state, and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Punch quotes a source as saying: “Tinubu met with the aggrieved governors yesterday (Tuesday) along with a delegation that included (Kayode) Fayemi, (Babajide) Sanwo-Olu, one other governor and an ex-governor.

“For now, we are only waiting for the G-5 governors to make the official pronouncement in January.”

What you should know: The G5 Governors will likely lean towards throwing their weights behind one of the prominent southern candidates.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
