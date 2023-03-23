ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike said it's unfair for anyone to accuse him of working against Obi in the last presidential election.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Recommended articles

According to the governor, he received backlash from his colleagues and friends over his decision to nominate the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be the running mate to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in 2019.

Wike opened this account while reacting to claims by the former Anambra State Governor that he (Wike) worked against him (Obi) in this year's presidential election.

Even though he never publicly admitted it, Wike was believed to have directed his foot soldiers and political allies to work for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This may have helped Tinubu, whose party had never gotten 25% of votes cast in Rivers in a presidential election, to not only achieve that electoral threshold but also to win the state outrightly ahead of Obi and Atiku.

But, speaking on the development during a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Wike said he never asked Rivers people to vote for any candidate.

Contrary to the allegation, the governor insisted that he never worked against Obi in Rivers during the presidential election, recalling how he was supportive of the Labour Party candidate in the build-up to the 2019 election.

Wike's words: “I never told Rivers state people to vote for a candidate, I told them to vote for the unity of Nigeria. I take exception to Peter Obi’s comment that I came out against him. People are not being sincere, people are not being appreciative.

“In 2019, ask Peter Obi, I was part of the team that chose Peter Obi to be the vice-presidential candidate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. When we met at Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s house, he said these are the names and we chose Peter Obi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we were at (Bukola) Saraki’s house in the night, I was fought by people like Ike Ekweremadu and my own friend, people like the governor of Ebonyi state, people were like why must I be the one to choose Peter Obi, why must I choose for the candidates?

“Did he come out to say Governor Wike was the one who supported me to be the vice-presidential candidate?

“When he said I came out against him, it is unfortunate because nobody has ever heard me during my campaigns saying don’t vote for Peter Obi, I never said so. But even if that is the case, that I didn’t support you, you cannot say that I came out against you. I didn’t have any agreement with you in the first place.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu