We’ve not changed our stance on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket — CAN

Bayo Wahab

CAN describes the report that it has changed its position on the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket as malicious.

Presidentia candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu and the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Daniel Okoh. (TheNation)
The association also debunked the claim that it has had an agreement with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

The religious body said this in a statement on Monday, September 5, 2022, following a report that the leadership of the association met with Tinubu over the politician’s choice of a muslim, Kashim Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State as his running mate.

Dismissing the report, CAN said it had not changed its stance on the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In the statement signed by Luminous Jannamike, the Special Assistant on Media to the leadership of the association, CAN maintained that it’s position on the APC presidential ticket remains the same.

The statement reads in part: The attention of the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria has been drawn to a media report titled, ‘How Tinubu met, resolved Muslim-Muslim ticket with CAN’, which claimed that the apex Christian body had changed its position regarding the same faith ticket.

“To say the least, the story is ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of the society.

“For the records, CAN took a position against the same faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past national president and as a matter of fact, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position.”

CAN also warned that Tinubu’s presence and donation at Bishop Mathew Kukah’s 70th birthday should not be seen as a financial inducement to pacify Christians in the country.

Bayo Wahab
