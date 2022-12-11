We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

This was disclosed by the Consul General for the U.S. Mission in Lagos, Will Stevens.

Speaking at the International Anti-Corruption Day event organized by the Consulate in partnership with BudgIT on Friday, December 9, 2022, Stevens said the U.S. was only interested in supporting a credible, transparent, and peaceful elections that represent the will of Nigerians.

The event, themed, ‘Whistle Blowing Policy in Nigeria: The Successes and Challenges,’ also had in attendance the Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, who spoke on how corrupt individuals have continued to frustrate the effort of the body.

Meanwhile, Stevens warned individuals planning to undermine the electoral process that the U.S. government's policy of visa restrictions would be used against anyone found culpable.

Stevens' words: “Focusing on the upcoming elections in Nigeria, let me be very clear, the United States does not have a preferred candidate or party in the upcoming election.

“Our interest is in supporting credible, transparent, and peaceful elections that represent the will of Nigerians. We urged all Nigerians to reject the use of violence and inflammatory rhetoric during and after election day.

“When we say all Nigerians, we mean it; politicians, students, religious leaders, traditional and community leaders and business organizations all have a role to play. Even a small number of troublemakers can cause substantial havoc during elections. It takes a comprehensive effort to eliminate use of violence and inflammatory rhetoric.

“Individuals seeking to undermine the electoral process, including violence may be found ineligible for visas into the United States. We have imposed visa restrictions in the past against those responsible for or complicit in undermining democratic processes and we remain fully willing to do so again in the context of the upcoming elections.

“It is essential that the candidates and their parties, as well as their supporters seeking to help them win the elections refrain from brash assertions of victory.

“The U.S. government will continue to focus on corruption as a key threat to democracy home and abroad. We stand ready, willing and ready to partner with Nigeria in the battle against corruption.”

Speaking on the efforts to curb corruption in Nigeria, the Consul General said the U.S. government had worked closely with Nigeria's anti-graft institutions to ensure that corrupt individuals are brought to justice.

While speaking on how Nigeria has been deeply affected by corruption, Stevens pledged to relentlessly support the cause of BudgIT to promote press freedom, access to information and freedom of expression.

Stevens' words: “Corruption is a complex socio-political and economic phenomenon across the world. It affects all countries and undermines democratic institutions and contribute to government’s instability. Tackling it is is everyone’s responsibility. Nigeria like the United States is deeply affected by corruption. In 2021, President Biden developed the U.S strategy to fight against corruption. It remains the core element of our national security.”

On his part, Okeowo revealed that corrupt individuals were devising new methods of advancing corrupt practices despite the innovative efforts of the organisation.

Okeowo' words: “When BudgIT Foundation was founded in 2011, we had thought that facilitating access to information and data, particularly that of Nigeria’s commonwealth would be the magic bullet, but year in, year out, as creative minds innovate, the corrupt minds do creatively derives new ways of fostering the business of corruption.