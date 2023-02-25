We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

They commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for pledging to conduct a credible election.

Okoro, a 30-year-old person living with disability (PWD), said he had come to vote for a better Nigeria, adding that the exercise was his first time of voting.

Okoro who registered at the Enugwu-Ukwu Hall, Polling Unit (PU) 004, Kpiri-kpiri ward in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state said he was optimistic that the election would be free and fair.

“I am 30 years old. This is my first time of voting; this is my voter card and I am here to vote for a better Nigeria.

“I am happy with the arrangements INEC has put in place to ensure that the voting process is peaceful and orderly at the Enugwu-Ukwu Hall Polling Unit (PU) 004,” Okoro said.

Another PWD, a 50 year-old Mrs Elom, who voted at Presco Secondary School Polling Unit 007 in Echieba ward, Ebonyi LGA at 9 a.m commended INEC for putting adequate preparation in place.

“I’m visually impaired and I was brought to the polling unit by my daughter to cast my vote.

“I have voted because when I came the INEC officials gave me preferential treatment because of my special condition.

“I am confident that my vote and the votes of other millions of Nigerians will count in this election; also the best presidential candidate will emerge at the end,” Elom said.

Meanwhile 70-year old Mr Friday Esom, said he was enthusiastic to cast his ballot stressing that it was his civic responsibility to vote in the election.

Esom, who voted around 9:30 a.m at the Enugwu-Ukwu hall, polling unit 004 expressed the hope that the outcome of the presidential election would lead to a better and prosperous nation.

“It is my civic duty to vote and that is why I have come out too. I came here as early as 7 a.m because we were told that voting will begin by 8:30 a.m.

“I am happy that I waited and was able to vote for candidates of my choice in both the presidential and national assembly elections,” Esom said.

Another elderly voter, a 79 year-old Mrs Comfort Obiegbunem, said it was unfortunate that her name was missing from the INEC’s voting register at polling unit 005, in Kpiri-kpiri ward, Ebonyi LGA.

She explained that she participated in the mock election held some weeks ago at the same polling unit and wondered why her name would be missing out in the real election.

The septuagenarian insisted that the officials would accredit her to exercise her franchise.

“Let them find my name; I want to vote, this election is very critical and important to me and I will pray for a peaceful exercise in this polling booth,” Obiegbunem said.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting started behind schedule in all the polling booths visited within the Abakaliki metropolis.

It was observed that many prospective voters could not find their names in the INEC registers within the polling units visited.

Miss Juliet Ovuta, a presiding officer (PO) at polling unit 004, Enugwu-Ukwu Hall, Kpiri-kpiri explained that the names of some of the voters were transferred to the newly created polling units.

“Accreditation started earlier and voting had started.Those whose names are not in our register in this polling unit have been asked to check elsewhere at polling units carved out of this polling unit.