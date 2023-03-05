ADVERTISEMENT
We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The farmers said they were encouraged to vote for Tinubu in their millions because of his promised ‘agbado and cassava’ revolution.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The farmers sent their greetings from Abuja on Saturday, March 4, 2023, as they also declared their readiness for the agricultural revolution the former Lagos State governor promised farmers in his ‘Renewed Hope’ manifesto.

This comes five days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Tinubu winner of the hotly-contested election having scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

Speaking to journalists at a town hall in Abuja on Saturday, the Zonal Coordinator (North-West) of Agro Commodities Directorate of the APC presidential campaign council, Bello Abubakar, disclosed that Tinubu's promise to focus on agriculture motivated them to vote massively for him, The Punch reported.

Abubakar words:Their focus on agriculture from day one has encouraged and mobilised farmers in their millions to vote for the ticket and we are pleased we won decisively. We are ready for the incoming ‘agbado and cassava’ revolution that he promised in the agricultural revolution. The greatness of this country lies in the farm fields of rural Nigeria.

“We in the directorate also wish to extend sincere gratitude to other Nigerian farmers for coming out en-mass to vote for Asiwaju/Shettima ticket based on their belief that the renewed hope manifesto is a clear pathway to peace, unity and sustainable development of Nigeria.

“We pray that the farmers mandate will never be truncated or stolen. Let us be clear, the mandate is a trust to them based on their proven records in Lagos and Borno States and their excellent administrative prowess over the years as well as sustained nationalism.”

