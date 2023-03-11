ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Secretary pleaded that Makinde's action in the presidential election should not determine his faith in the upcoming governorship election.

We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP.
We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP.

Recommended articles

This is according to the the zonal General Secretary of the party, Ramon Owokoniran, who disclosed that PDP members in the South-West are aggrieved that Makinde campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the detriment of his party's flag-bearer.

Owokoniran also claimed that the governor deceived the party as he claimed not to be working against Atiku until he made his real intentions known at the last minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said these in an interview with The Punch, where he also opined that Makinde's action during the presidential election should not be used to determine his faith in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

Owokoniran's words: The South-West PDP is not happy with the development that Makinde campaigned for another presidential candidate at the detriment of our candidate. All the while, the governor made us believe that he wasn’t against the candidate.

“So, what eventually played out is that people are not happy and I’m not just talking about the party members but non-party members too; even the anger is more experienced by people outside the party who believed that the decision shouldn’t have taken him that far.

“What transpired in the last election will definitely impact the governorship and state House of Assembly elections but I don’t think it should be enough for us not to deliver the states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reports that Makinde is one of the five aggrieved PDP governors, popularly known as the G-5, who vowed not to support Atiku over claims that power should return to the southern part for the country for equity, fairness, and justice.

Other members of the G-5 include Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The Oyo governor had earlier claimed that the people of the state voted for a candidate from the southern part of the country to support the unwritten principle of power rotation between North and South.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court says only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results

Court says only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results

We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP

We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP

APC summons lawmakers-elect as race for 10th NASS leadership heats up

APC summons lawmakers-elect as race for 10th NASS leadership heats up

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties