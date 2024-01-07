We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

The relationship between the former Rivers Governor and his successor, Governor Siminalaye Fubura, has fallen apart over disagreements on how the state should be governed.

The hitherto political bedfellows have turned worst enemies seven months after the change of baton, and President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to broker peace between the warring parties have barely yielded any positive outcome.

While Fubara is still wielding his executive powers courtesy of the mandate bestowed on him by the Rivers electorate, Wike believes it's too early to determine who calls the political shots in the oil-rich state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made this known while speaking during his visit to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, in his hometown of Bera in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, December 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: FCT Minister Wike is proud to stand with President Tinubu

“Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. I don’t know whether you understand what I am saying. There is a time for everything. There is a time to plant and there is a time to harvest,” the FCT Minister said.

“We have no time for politics. This is not the time for anybody to say: ‘I am for this, I am for that’. We have not reached that time. When the time comes, we will know who is who," the former Governor maintained.

Wike also declared that he is unperturbed by vitriolic attacks against him on social media, maintaining that politicians should prioritise service to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you like, abuse me as you want. If you like, employ everybody on social media. Let me tell you: I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me.