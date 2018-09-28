Pulse.ng logo
We didn't give Omisore a dime - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole We didn't give Omisore a dime - APC National chairman

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Oyetola beats Adeleke play Osun State governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola (Gboyega Oyetola Campaign Organisation)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has denied giving a dime to former Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Oshiomhole said that the party did not offer Senator Iyiola Omisore any financial inducement to gain his support during the supplement election conducted on Thursday, September 27.

He went ahead to note that though party members met Omisore, the former Deputy governor never made any demand.

Ignore PDP’s court threat - APC tells Osun voters play Oshiomhole’s former aide defects to PDP with supporters (Guardian)

 

Read Gboyega Oyetola's acceptance speech

New Osun State Governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, has thanked the people of the state for granting him victory in the state's recently-concluded governorship election.

The Osun State governorship rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke  (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), over second-placed Oyetola (254,345 votes) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

In the rerun election that took place in those affected polling units on Thursday, Oyetola won the rerun election with a difference of 835 votes as he acquired a total of 1160 votes to Adeleke's 325.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

