We didn't endorse Peter Obi - Pentecostal Church

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PFN urged Nigerians to ignore the reports claiming it endorsed the Labour Party candidate for president.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
This was made known by the National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Isong, while speaking at the ongoing 17th Biennial conference on Friday, February 10, 2023.

He described the rumour of Obi's endorsement as "fake news", adding that the Christian body has no history of political endorsements till date.

Isong's words: "I want you to know that nothing like that has happened in the history of the PFN.

“We have not endorsed any political party or any presidential candidate, rather what we have is the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria titled, ‘More Than Conquerors,’ currently ongoing in Bayelsa state.

Isong maintained that the conference was intended to provide an avenue for Christians, especially those in power, to come and fellowship with the organisation, emphasising that no candidate has been endorsed at the event.

He thereby called on all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore such fake news, which according to him, was aimed at smearing the image of the PFN.

The organisation also tasked the Christian faithful in the country to examine the profiles of candidates and be led by their conscience, stressing that it can't force any Christian to vote for a particular candidate.

The spokesman further said that the PFN remains apolitical and that its membership comprises people with different political leanings.

Isong's added:We coincidentally had the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, former governor Mr. Peter Obi, same day, come into fellowship with us.

“And at no point did the National President his Eminence Bishop Dr. Wale Oke, nor fathers of faith of NEC endorse any presidential candidate or political party. That has not happened. I believe whatever you have read regarding that issue is junk and fake news.

“Therefore, we will not make the mistake of endorsement at this point.

“We have not yet and never will endorse any political candidate for the 2023 elections. We asked our members to pray, wait for the Lord, and vote according to their conscience."

