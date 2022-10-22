We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 80-page document was officially unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari in company of party chieftains and top government functionaries at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Tinubu said he was willing and prepared to bring into national stage his outstanding performance of eight years in Lagos State in the areas of development of institutions and introduction of policies that changed the face of the state.

He said that his giant strides in the state had enabled a safe place for residents and created an engine room for economic prosperity for commercial dwellers.

In his 20-page paragraph foreword, the presidential candidate listed basic healthcare, education and housing as key areas of focus.

He also promised to establish a bold and assertive policy to aid strong and adaptive national security architecture that will end terrorism.

“When I was governor of Lagos State, my team and I developed institutions and policies that changed the face of the state.

‘’It became a safe place for residents and an engine room of prosperity for all those willing to work in pursuit of their economic dreams.

‘’What my team and I achieved in Lagos, together we all can achieve for Nigeria.

‘’Our objective is to foster a new society based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion and the unwavering commitment to treat each citizen with equal respect and due regard,’’ he said.

While promising to build on the legacy of President Buhari and the APC, Tinubu said ‘’standing on the foundation emplaced by the current administration, we shall build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.