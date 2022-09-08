BREAKING: Wabara appointed new PDP BoT Chairman, Tambuwal to resign soon

He has also been named the Political Adviser of the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

More responsibilities for Wabara: Wabara, who was before now, the Secretary of the PDP BoT, would also be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

“The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will also resign shortly as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum”, a reliable source disclosed.

The PDP crisis: It can be recalled that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike alongside 4 other Governors of the Party, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi threatened to withdraw support for Atiku following his emergence as the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, a move which was against the party’s zoning arrangement.

The real issue: The Governors claim that it was ‘unfair’ to the South that the national chairman, Governors Forum Chairman and Presidential candidate all come from the North.

Wike who has been in a running battle with Atiku since the Party’s Presidential primaries threatened to ensure that the party loses the 2023 Presidential elections if something was not done to rectify the ‘injustice’.