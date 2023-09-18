ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: VP Shettima appoints Baba-Ahmed as political adviser

Ima Elijah

The appointment of Dr. Baba-Ahmed carries added significance as he is the elder brother of LP's Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and academia, announced the exciting news via his social media account.

In his statement, Dr. Baba-Ahmed declared, "It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim. This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria."

The appointment of Dr. Baba-Ahmed carries added significance as he is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the immediate past spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, where he demonstrated a deep understanding of the country's political dynamics.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

BREAKING: VP Shettima appoints Baba-Ahmed as political adviser

