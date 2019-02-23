Voting ended at ward 12, polling units 64, Olusesan Adetula Street, Kilo bus stop by 4. 00 p.m.,while sorting and counting were concluded by 5. 20p.m.

Voting and counting was also concluded at St. Peters Catholic School, Ebute-metta , Apapa road, Registration Area 02, Epetedo, Polling Unit 006 and 007, Lagos Mainland at about 5 p.m.

At Jimoh Ojoku, Karouwi junction, Polling Unit 035, counting ended at 5.15p.m, while party agents and INEC officials at the centre decried lack of security personnel during the election.

They said while the development posed a threat to their lives, they were able to manage with the conduct of the election, describing the conduct as peaceful and successful.

At Idimu, Registration Area 11, Polling Unit 062, Oshodi Isolo, voting ended at 4 p.m, while counting and counting concluded at about 6 p.m.

NAN correspondent, who monitored the conduct of the election at the centres, said the exercise attracted large turnout of electorate during the election.