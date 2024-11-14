VIDEO: 'Beware of Wike’s 2027 plans' - Rivers LG chair warns President Tinubu

In a recent address to journalists on Thursday, November 14, Ihunwo shared concerns about Wike’s potential presidential ambitions and alleged political manoeuvres.

“Wike has plans to run for president in 2027. Mr. President should be wary about Wike,” Ihunwo stated, directly appealing to Tinubu.

The chairman suggested that Wike might aim to position himself as a presidential candidate, possibly intending to use his influence over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) structure to advance his aspirations.

According to Ihunwo, Wike has previously engaged in similar political tactics, particularly during his dealings with former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Wike's alleged betrayal of Ameachi

“He did it to Amaechi, so he can do it to anybody. That’s his style,” Ihunwo explained, referencing Wike’s history of political manoeuvring.

He emphasised that Wike’s reported strategy might involve maintaining influence within the PDP while ostensibly supporting Tinubu.

In his closing remarks, Ihunwo reiterated his caution, warning the president to approach his relationship with the FCT minister with vigilance.

“I want to appeal to the president to be very wary of Wike, minister of the FCT,” he concluded.

This warning arrives amid ongoing political speculation and strategic alliances ahead of Nigeria’s next election cycle, adding another layer of intrigue to the country’s political landscape.

