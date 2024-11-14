ADVERTISEMENT
Tension rises as Atiku slams Wike’s comment on PDP’s 2027 ticket

Segun Adeyemi

Wike had previously stated that Atiku is actively lobbying to be PDP’s presidential candidate again in 2027 but asserted that he would not allow such a possibility.

L-R: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. [Getty Images/X, formerly Twitter]
In a strong response, Atiku’s aide accused Wike of prioritising political self-interest over addressing pressing national issues.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, dismissed Wike’s assertion as premature and unnecessary, stressing that addressing Nigeria’s current economic struggles should take precedence over future political positioning.

“Isn’t it too early in the day for that? Our focus should be on the real issues—the worsening conditions of living for Nigerians. This hunger is becoming unbearable; it’s what we should be addressing, not political manoeuvres for 2027,” Shaibu said, referencing Nigerians' hardships.

“He is lobbying for another chance, but the chance will not be there. In which party? How can we rely on one man for so many years?” Wike said at a press briefing in Abuja.

Shaibu fired back, suggesting that if Wike held the power, he would keep the presidential ticket for himself.

“If he had the power to distribute presidential tickets like party favours, he’d certainly have kept one for himself,” Shaibu remarked, citing Atiku’s prior victories over Wike in the 2019 and 2023 primaries as proof of his enduring influence.

Ultimately, Shaibu called on Wike and other leaders to redirect their energy towards tackling Nigeria’s deepening socio-economic challenges rather than fixating on political ambitions for 2027.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

