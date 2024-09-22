ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

Nurudeen Shotayo

Omokri had vowed to do a special dance if the Labour Party lost out in the Edo governorship contest.

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll
VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

Recommended articles

In a video shared on his X account on Saturday, September 21, 2024, the former aide to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan can be seen dancing energetically inside a gym with a wry smile as music blared in the background.

In the caption, Omokri hinted that his celebratory video was to make good on the pledge before the Saturday governorship election.

Apparently, he had promised his followers that he would dance if the Labour Party governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, failed to win the Edo election.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I Promised To Dance If Labour Loses the #EdoDecides24. Enjoy the Dance!" he captioned the video.

ALSO READ: Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]
Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata] Pulse Nigeria

Omokri's video came after polling unit results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its dedicated INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal showed that Akpata had lost unrecoverable ground to his main opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reported that the Labour Party candidate was trailing his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo, respectively by a wide margin after INEC uploaded over 89.93% on IReV on Saturday.

The figure covered 3,895 out of 4,519 polling units across 18 local government areas in Edo State.

At the same time, Pulse reported how Akpata lost at his polling unit to his PDP counterpart.

The former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President polled 32 votes at his Polling Unit 11, Ward 6, Oredo Local Government Area while Ighodalo recorded 41 votes.

The APC candidate came third with 19 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll