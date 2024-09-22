VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

In a video shared on his X account on Saturday, September 21, 2024, the former aide to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan can be seen dancing energetically inside a gym with a wry smile as music blared in the background.

In the caption, Omokri hinted that his celebratory video was to make good on the pledge before the Saturday governorship election.

Apparently, he had promised his followers that he would dance if the Labour Party governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, failed to win the Edo election.

"I Promised To Dance If Labour Loses the #EdoDecides24. Enjoy the Dance!" he captioned the video.

Akpata was knocked out of the Edo guber race.

Omokri's video came after polling unit results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its dedicated INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal showed that Akpata had lost unrecoverable ground to his main opponents.

Pulse reported that the Labour Party candidate was trailing his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo, respectively by a wide margin after INEC uploaded over 89.93% on IReV on Saturday.

The figure covered 3,895 out of 4,519 polling units across 18 local government areas in Edo State.

At the same time, Pulse reported how Akpata lost at his polling unit to his PDP counterpart.

The former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President polled 32 votes at his Polling Unit 11, Ward 6, Oredo Local Government Area while Ighodalo recorded 41 votes.

The APC candidate came third with 19 votes.