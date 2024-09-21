IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

As of the time of filing this report, the electoral umpire has already uploaded over 89.93% of the results, covering 3,895 out of 4,519 polling units in the South-South state.

A closer look at the results revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo are holding a healthy lead in Edo North, considered their stronghold while Asue Ighodalo is dominating Edo South.

In Etsako West local government Area, Igbira Camp Booth, APC had 90 votes, LP 13 and PDP 85 while in Owan West, APC got 90 to LP’s 13 and PDP’s 75. For Uhunmwonde Uvbenisi-Uvbenisi primary school, APC scored 83, LP 06 and PDP 47.

In the Egor local government area, Paramount Nursery and Primary School Uselu II-IV, APC had 17, PDP 22

In Oredo local government area, New Benin, Unit 27, New Benin III/Payne primary school, APC scored 36 votes, LP 5 and PDP 56.

In Ikpoba-Okha Ward 7 Unit 17, which is the voting place of the Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Osarodion Ogie PDP scored 216 while the APC scored 29.

However, it's pertinent to note that this report doesn't represent the official position of INEC as the latter is the only body empowered to collate results and declare a winner.

Pulse Nigeria

Akpata loses polling unit to Ighodalo.

Earlier, Pulse reported how Akpata lost at his polling unit to his PDP counterpart.

The former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President polled 32 votes at his Polling Unit 11, Ward 6, Oredo Local Government Area while Ighodalo recorded 41 votes.

The APC candidate came third with 19 votes.

Meanwhile, Okpebholo won his polling unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA with 102 votes, leaving Ighodalo, Akpata and 14 other contestants to share the remaining five votes from the 107 total recorded.