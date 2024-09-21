ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akpata had earlier lost his polling unit to PDP candidate, Ighodalo with the latter going head-to-head with APC’s Okpebholo.

Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata [Twitter:@thecableng]
Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata [Twitter:@thecableng]

Recommended articles

As of the time of filing this report, the electoral umpire has already uploaded over 89.93% of the results, covering 3,895 out of 4,519 polling units in the South-South state.

A closer look at the results revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo are holding a healthy lead in Edo North, considered their stronghold while Asue Ighodalo is dominating Edo South.

In Etsako West local government Area, Igbira Camp Booth, APC had 90 votes, LP 13 and PDP 85 while in Owan West, APC got 90 to LP’s 13 and PDP’s 75. For Uhunmwonde Uvbenisi-Uvbenisi primary school, APC scored 83, LP 06 and PDP 47.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Egor local government area, Paramount Nursery and Primary School Uselu II-IV, APC had 17, PDP 22

In Oredo local government area, New Benin, Unit 27, New Benin III/Payne primary school, APC scored 36 votes, LP 5 and PDP 56.

ALSO READ: Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

In Ikpoba-Okha Ward 7 Unit 17, which is the voting place of the Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Osarodion Ogie PDP scored 216 while the APC scored 29.

However, it's pertinent to note that this report doesn't represent the official position of INEC as the latter is the only body empowered to collate results and declare a winner.

ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]
Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata] Pulse Nigeria

Earlier, Pulse reported how Akpata lost at his polling unit to his PDP counterpart.

The former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President polled 32 votes at his Polling Unit 11, Ward 6, Oredo Local Government Area while Ighodalo recorded 41 votes.

The APC candidate came third with 19 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Okpebholo won his polling unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA with 102 votes, leaving Ighodalo, Akpata and 14 other contestants to share the remaining five votes from the 107 total recorded.

At the same time, the PDP candidate also held his own at his polling unit, polling 200 votes at unit 11, Ward 1, in Ewohimi, Esan south-east LGA, leaving his APC opponent with 45 votes.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

Benin traders open for night market after poll as voting ends in Edo election

Benin traders open for night market after poll as voting ends in Edo election

BREAKING: Our party comfortably in early lead in Edo election - APC

BREAKING: Our party comfortably in early lead in Edo election - APC

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

EFCC hands over €5100 recovered from romance fraudster to Spanish Ambassador

EFCC hands over €5100 recovered from romance fraudster to Spanish Ambassador

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll