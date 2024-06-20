ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

Segun Adeyemi

Some netizens advised Atiku to take a bow from politics and stay in the same league (elder statesman) as the two former heads of state he visited.

Atiku Abubakar during his Sallah visit to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) at their residences in Minna, Niger State. [Atiku Abubakar/X]
Atiku Abubakar during his Sallah visit to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) at their residences in Minna, Niger State. [Atiku Abubakar/X]

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, June 19, Atiku shared photos of his visits to the two former military leaders on his official X handle.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria's Vice President from May 1999 to May 2007, was the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his visit to the former heads of state has sparked a series of conversations among Nigerians on social media who hold different views about the scenario.

Immanuel Agadae on X noted that Atiku should take a bow from politics and stay in the same league (elder statesman) as the two former heads of state he visited.

He wrote, "This is where you belong. Stakeholders group. Not being active to rule anymore. Just sit, and advise and prepare for heaven."

An X handle, @StaunchObidient, urged Atiku to forge an alliance with Labour Party bannerman Peter Obi ahead of 2027 to avoid the heartbreak of the 2023 polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, "Form an alliance with Peter Obi now or else, what happened in 2023 will happen again. Do not take any chances if you still want to be relevant in Nigerian politics."

@musa_kiliya wrote, "These people did nothing to promote our dear country rather they did what benefit them only."

@Aremottunde wrote, "Sir, you need to visit the former Head of State and your former Boss- Yoruba Olusegun Obasanjo as well to complete your journey. Otherwise, all these yẹyẹ visit would amount to nothing.

"President Tinubu till 2031 before any Northerner can come back to power."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

VIDEO: 'You're the father of protest, release EndSARS protesters' - Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]

VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani