'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

On Wednesday, June 19, Atiku shared photos of his visits to the two former military leaders on his official X handle.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria's Vice President from May 1999 to May 2007, was the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Netizens react

However, his visit to the former heads of state has sparked a series of conversations among Nigerians on social media who hold different views about the scenario.

Immanuel Agadae on X noted that Atiku should take a bow from politics and stay in the same league (elder statesman) as the two former heads of state he visited.

He wrote, "This is where you belong. Stakeholders group. Not being active to rule anymore. Just sit, and advise and prepare for heaven."

An X handle, @StaunchObidient, urged Atiku to forge an alliance with Labour Party bannerman Peter Obi ahead of 2027 to avoid the heartbreak of the 2023 polls.

He wrote, "Form an alliance with Peter Obi now or else, what happened in 2023 will happen again. Do not take any chances if you still want to be relevant in Nigerian politics."

@musa_kiliya wrote, "These people did nothing to promote our dear country rather they did what benefit them only."

@Aremottunde wrote, "Sir, you need to visit the former Head of State and your former Boss- Yoruba Olusegun Obasanjo as well to complete your journey. Otherwise, all these yẹyẹ visit would amount to nothing.