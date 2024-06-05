ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku alleged that the current government is still paying fuel subsidies, even though the President claimed that "subsidy is gone."

Fuel subsidy may reach ₦5.4trn in 2024 - Atiku blasts Tinubu for deceiving Nigerians
Fuel subsidy may reach ₦5.4trn in 2024 - Atiku blasts Tinubu for deceiving Nigerians

Recommended articles

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, made the allegation in a statement shared on his X on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

During his inauguration speech on May 25, 2023, President Tinubu surprised many Nigerians by declaring that "subsidy is gone," immediately triggering a skyrocketing increase in the price of petrol from ₦180 to over ₦600.

However, contrary to public belief, recent media reports claimed that the Federal Government was still paying subsidies on fuel despite the high price of the commodity per litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, Atiku said he was shocked to "learn through media reports that the 'government is still supporting downstream consumption.'"

He also noted that the supposed fuel subsidy removal has become the "bragging right of Tinubu and officials of his administration."

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Pulse Nigeria

Referring to his earlier call on the President to provide clarity on the fuel subsidy regime, he accused Tinubu of not coming clean with Nigerians regarding the subsidy matter,

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Federal Government expenditure on fuel subsidy may reach ₦5.4trn in 2024, compared to the ₦3.6trn spent in 2023.

"If the subsidy regime had been characterised by opaqueness, what would we say of a situation where the subsidy is still being paid under the cover without Nigerians in the know?

"Like millions of Nigerians, I was shocked to learn through media reports that the “government is still supporting downstream consumption.”

"Now we know that expenditure on fuel subsidy may reach N5.4 trillion in 2024, compared to the N3.6 trillion spent in 2023, the same year that Tinubu claimed to have abolished fuel subsidy.

"I wish to restate that Nigeria is not working, and what we have had in a little over a year is a cocktail of trial-and-error economic policies. Paying subsidies and lying about it is nothing to brag about. Nigerians deserve better than this deception. -AA," he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly's probe

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly's probe

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Doctors issue Lagos govt 3-week ultimatum on CONMESS wage

Doctors issue Lagos govt 3-week ultimatum on CONMESS wage

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia