Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

Addressing the public during the certificate presentation, Governor Uzodinma expressed his appreciation for INEC's role in conducting what he hailed as the "freest, fairest, and most peaceful" election in the history of Imo State.

The governor commended the electoral body for ensuring a transparent and credible electoral process.

The announcement of Uzodinma's re-election followed an extensive collation process, during which he emerged victorious in all 27 local government areas (LGAs) of Imo State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate secured an impressive 540,308 votes, dominating his closest rivals by a significant margin. Samuel Anyanwu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) trailed with 71,503 votes, while Nneji Achonu of the Labour Party (LP) garnered 64,081 votes.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of South East, Kenneth Ukeagu, advised Governor Uzodinma to be magnanimous in victory and utilise the renewed mandate for the betterment of the Imo people.

Ukeagu stated the importance of effective governance and urged the governor to focus on initiatives that would enhance the socio-economic well-being of the state.

Governor Uzodinma, in his response, pledged to lead Imo State with dedication and a commitment to inclusive development. He promised to work tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and build on the successes of his first term in office.

