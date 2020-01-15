New Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has ordered all financial institutions to freeze the bank accounts of the state government.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday, January 14, nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo governor, and handed over the victory of the March 9, 2019, governorship election to Uzodinma, who contested against Ihedioha.

After flooring all petitioners at the tribunal, challenging his victory at Imo governorship poll, the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha from the state government house. [This Day]

Only hours after the Supreme Court declared him the legitimate winner of the election, Uzodinma, through the Director of his Campaign Organization, Chief Cosmas Iwu, directed that no bank should honour any transaction from the sacked governor, or any of his officials.

The letter which was dated January 14, 2020, signed by Iwu, and addressed to the Regional Directors/Managers of all financial institutions operating in the state, was captioned 'order of post no debit on the account of Imo State Government, effective immediately, January 14, 2020'.

The letter read, “Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14th January 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to take this to your authority/instruction to place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter, directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State.”

At the time of filing this report, the sacked Imo governor is yet to react to the Supreme Court judgement.