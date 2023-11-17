Usman Ododo receives certificate of return from INEC

Representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ododo clinched victory in the recent Governorship election, securing the majority of votes. The ceremony attracted a massive gathering of supporters, family members, and well-wishers.

Expressing profound gratitude for the support, Alhaji Ododo pledged to lead Kogi State towards justice, unity, and progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

He outlined his dedication to building on the state’s existing strengths and enhancing key sectors such as security, infrastructure, education, and agriculture.

The Governor-Elect promised to continue initiatives aimed at empowering youth and women, ensuring an administration that values inclusivity regardless of differences in ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.

"My administration would be committed to sustaining the youth and women’s empowerment programs of the present administration.

"My resolve to provide employment for our teeming youths and ensure that education occupies the front burner of our administration remains irrevocable.

"My victory at the last weekend election is a victory for all. We will run an all-inclusive administration where everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliation, will be carried along. I will justify the confidence reposed on me."

ADVERTISEMENT