Usman Ododo receives certificate of return from INEC

Ima Elijah

Expressing profound gratitude for the support, Alhaji Ododo pledged to lead Kogi State towards justice, unity, and progress.

Kogi Governor-elect, Usman Ododo [PN]
Representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ododo clinched victory in the recent Governorship election, securing the majority of votes. The ceremony attracted a massive gathering of supporters, family members, and well-wishers.

He outlined his dedication to building on the state’s existing strengths and enhancing key sectors such as security, infrastructure, education, and agriculture.

The Governor-Elect promised to continue initiatives aimed at empowering youth and women, ensuring an administration that values inclusivity regardless of differences in ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.

"My administration would be committed to sustaining the youth and women’s empowerment programs of the present administration.

"My resolve to provide employment for our teeming youths and ensure that education occupies the front burner of our administration remains irrevocable.

"My victory at the last weekend election is a victory for all. We will run an all-inclusive administration where everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliation, will be carried along. I will justify the confidence reposed on me."

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Gabriel Longpet, officially presented the certificate, confirming Alhaji Ododo’s compliance with constitutional requirements for assuming office.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

