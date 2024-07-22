RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obama reacts to Biden's decision to quit US presidential race

Segun Adeyemi

Obama also reflected on Biden's role in steering the country away from the "chaos, falsehood, and division" of the previous administration.

President Joe Biden and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]
President Joe Biden and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

In his official statement, Obama lauded Biden's exemplary service and character, emphasising his impact as one of America's most consequential presidents.

"Joe Biden has displayed deep empathy, resilience, and fundamental decency throughout his career," Obama stated.

He highlighted Biden's accomplishments, including ending the pandemic, creating millions of jobs, lowering prescription drug costs, passing significant gun safety legislation, and making historic investments to combat climate change.

He said Biden restored America's standing, revitalised NATO, and mobilised global opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Democrats' candidate after withdrawing from race



"Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best," Obama said, citing values like trust, honesty, kindness, and hard work.

President Joe Biden and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]
President Joe Biden and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

Despite Biden's right to seek re-election, Obama acknowledged the difficulty of his decision to pass the torch.

"For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life," Obama noted.

He commended Biden's love of country and dedication to public service and urged future leaders to follow his example.

Expressing confidence in the Democratic Party's ability to select an outstanding nominee, Obama concluded, "I believe that Joe Biden's vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America will be on full display at the Democratic Convention."

Obama, alongside his wife Michelle, extended their love and gratitude to Joe and Jill Biden for their courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's ideals of freedom and equality.

