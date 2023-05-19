The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo claimed that the U.S. knew Obi couldn't have won the election with his alleged "message of religious war."

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism.
US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism.

Recommended articles

Obi, in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Friday, May 19, 2023, questioned the foundation and rationale of Blinken's phone call with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obi's reaction came following the telephone conversation between the U.S. Secretary of State and the President-elect, during which the former pledged his government's commitment to the incoming administration in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported by Pulse, Blinken assured Tinubu of the United State's readiness to further strengthen its relationship with Nigeria as well as discuss issues of interest concerning the two nations.

The U.S. official noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue strengthening under Tinubu's tenure.

Atiku disappointed in US over Secretary Blinken's call with Tinubu. [File]
Atiku disappointed in US over Secretary Blinken's call with Tinubu. [File] Pulse Nigeria

But, while seeking clarity on the matter, Obi opined that it would have been more commendable for the U.S. State Secretary to initiate such a call after the Presidential Election Tribunal has validated Tinubu's victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that the call, which seemed to have conferred legitimacy on Tinubu's election, signifies a betrayal of the most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy which is the rule of law.

It'd be recalled that Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are currently locked in a legal battle with Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a bid to overturn the outcome of the February 25 election.

Even though INEC results showed that the former Anambra State governor finished third in the race, he has maintained that he won the election and would stop at nothing to reclaim his "stolen mandate."

Responding to Obi, Keyamo, spokesman of the now-dissolved Tinubu presidential campaign council, claimed the U.S. knew the Labour Party candidate had no path to victory in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said this in a tweet-reply to Obi's post where he also urged the 61-year-old politician to drop his "pretentious holier-than-thou attitude" which he said was "designed to appeal to the mob."

Keyamo's tweet read: "Your Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, I am sorry, but there is clarity as to the basis of the U."S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to @officialABAT and their pledge for support and cooperation. It’s obvious that you and your supporters have overrated your noise and tantrums after the election as having any real effect internationally. No, they have not had any such massive effect as you would wish.

"Unfortunately for you, the US have dealt with so many opposition figures around the world and they know exactly how to separate facts from fictions. They know you lost, fair and square. They know that in a complex society like Nigeria you could not have won with your message of ‘religious war’.

In a similar vein, Pulse also reported that Atiku disagreed with the United States over Blinke's call with Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Vice President said he was left in disbelief that the Secretary of State called the President-elect, describing the move as a contradiction to the public position the U.S. had earlier taken on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration