Unprecedented feat as 2 women win House of Assembly seats in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two female candidates have been declared winners of the just-concluded House of Assembly elections in Kogi.

Both Nwuchola and Adeleye-Ishaya were candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and were also first females to represent their respective constituencies in Kogi Assembly.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, the Ijumu Local Government Returning Officer, Mrs Grace Abalaka Haruna, at the result Collation centre in Iyara, said Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya scored a total of 8,568 votes to win.

The Returning officer added that the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alaga Tokunbo, polled 3,899 while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate got 2,648 votes.

In Ibaji, Dr Suleman Danubian, the INEC Returning Officer for the Local Government, announced that, Mrs Comfort Nwuchola of the APC polled 7,718 votes to defeat the candidate of the NNPP, Peter Egwuda, who garnered 6,737 votes.

Danubian added that the candidate of the PDP polled 4,630 votes to come third.

Meanwhile, Olawumi Jacob of APC has been announced winner of Mopamuro Local Government House of Assembly election.

Prof. Mohammed Suleiman, the Returning officer for Mopamuro, who announced the result in Mopa, said Olawumi polled a total of 4,389 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Jones Olorunjuwon Daniel of the PDP who scored 2,516 votes.

Suleiman added that Olabode Makinde of ADC came third with 1,733 votes.

The next Assembly will be the first time Kogi House of Assembly will have two female lawmakers making laws for the people of the state.

Since the first Assembly in 1992, Kogi House of Assembly has had just three female members, but one at a time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

