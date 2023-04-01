Unknown persons suspended our National Chairman - Labour Party

This is coming barely two days after Martins Osigbemhe, who identified himself as a Ward Chairman of the party in Esan-East Local Government Area of Edo State, announced at a press conference that Abure has been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

He said the National Chairman will remain suspended until the determination of numerous petitions and cases against him in court are resolved.

However, the party's national body has since debunked the purported suspension, saying the masterminds were being sponsored by opposition parties.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party, Kelly Ogbaloi, also reiterated that Abure's purported suspension was invalid, saying the action was carried out by people not known to the party.

He disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, April 1, 2023, adding that names credited to have suspended the National Chairman were not known as registered members of the party in Esan-East.

Ogbaloi's words: “I must say that the Labour Party in Edo has nothing to do with the purported suspension of the national chairman, Barr. Julius Abure.

“The strange names like Martin Osigbemhe, Lucky Shaibu, Iseh Zekeri, Omogbai Faruk, Abokhailu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef and Job Elamah are unknown to the leaders and members of the party in the affected area, thus their actions, in whatever form, are inconsequential, null and void which should be disregarded in its entirety by the general public.