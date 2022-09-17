RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Umahi denies ordering police to teargas Obidients in Ebonyi

Ima Elijah

Umahi was reacting to the allegation that he ordered the state police to attack Obidients

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Governor, Dave Umahi.

Why Umahi spoke out: Umahi was reacting to the allegation that he ordered the state police command to stop the supporters who converged at Pastoral Centre, Nkwagu Ugbala Ground Arena, People’s Club, and other locations in the state.

The governor, in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko, said the alleged disruption of the Obidient movement in the state is false.

According to the statement: “The rumours making the rounds that he (Umahi) ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections is not true.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State is certainly not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any. He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police,” he stated.

What reports say: According to news reports, Obi’s supporters in Ebonyi State reportedly defiled the disruption and marched around the state.

However, it was gathered that the march paralyzed economic activities, as thousands of business owners and traders shut down their businesses to join in the Obi-dient movement in the state.

How Obidients feel: One of the leaders of the groups, Obinna Uko, who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki shortly after the rally, commended Obi’s supporters.

He described as ill-motivated the attempted attack and disruption of the rally by policemen. He urged supporters of the former Anambra governor to remain resolute in their support.

Ima Elijah

