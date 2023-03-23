Kaduna Governor-elect wants to challenge PDP's victory in some LGAs

The Governor-elect who spoke in Hausa, expressed surprise that PDP won some local government areas with bogus figures.

Sani said that he will go to the Election Petition Tribunal to contest PDP’s victory in those areas, adding that after the verdict, the margin of victory between him and Alhaji Isa Ashiru, the PDP candidate, will widen.

It will be recalled that Sani was declared winner by the Returning Officer for Kaduna State and Vice-Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Prof Lawal Bilbis, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the election result, Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the PDP, who polled 719,196 votes, a difference of 10,806 votes.

The Governor-elect who alleged that the election results were marred by irregularities in areas where PDP won, gave the example of Chikun local government area where the opposition got over 89,000 votes, describing the figures as unimaginable.

Sani, however, promised the people of Kaduna state "to be fair to all, including those who didn’t vote for me. I’m glad with the outcome of the election. People came out and voted for me”.

On the allegation that his election was rigged, the Governor-elect said that such allegation is in the character of the Nigerian politician, adding that "God gives power to whomsoever He wants and when He wants.’’

He recalled that in 2011, he lost the Kaduna central senatorial election and his supporters urged him to go to court but he refused, believing that it was not his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As God willed it, I became a senator in 2019.’’ he said.