Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

The NCS-National Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) is an annual event that aims to highlight and celebrate outstanding individuals, state governments, and institutions contributing significantly to the progress of information technology in Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Sani emerged victorious after a rigorous online voting process, and the award statuette was officially presented to him during a ceremony held in Lagos.

The NCS commended the Sani-led Kaduna State Government for its steadfast dedication and proactive efforts in leveraging technology for the efficient administration of the state.

The commendation extended particularly to key sectors such as agriculture, revenue collection, health, and education.

"These technological interventions have positioned Kaduna State as a hub of innovation and advancement in the digital landscape," remarked the NCS in an official statement.

Governor Uba Sani, in his response, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award is not only an acknowledgment of our accomplishments but also a source of inspiration for others to follow our proactive steps in advancing Nigeria's digital landscape."

The NCS specifically highlighted the Kaduna State Government's strategic partnership with Google as a noteworthy achievement. The collaboration aimed at training 5,000 women and girls in data science and artificial intelligence, reflecting the state's commitment to fostering inclusivity in the tech sector.