Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process against Akeredolu’s deputy

Bayo Wahab

Aiyedatiwa was accused of committing gross misconduct while in office as the acting governor.

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [Premium Times]
According to ThePunch, the House accused Aiyedatiwa of gross misconduct while in office as the acting governor.

During their plenary session on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the lawmakers asked Benjamin Jaiyeola, the Clark of the House to inform the Deputy Governor about the allegations levelled against him.

The petition against Aiyedatiwa was read during the plenary presided by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji.

Nine out of 26 members of the House have reportedly signed the petition.

Politicians loyal to Akeredolu also accused the Deputy Governor of plotting against his principal while acting as Governor.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was acting governor of the state for three months when Akeredolu left the country for Germany where he was hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment.

After returning to Nigeria, Akeredolu sacked all the media aides to the deputy governor.

Following the dismissal of his media aides, it was rumoured that Aiyedatiwa was planning to resign his position as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Reacting to this, the Deputy Governor in a statement said he had no intention of resigning from his post.

He pledged his loyalty to the governor and urged his supporters to ignore the rumour.

“I remain loyal to my Principal and stand by the oath taken with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four-year tenure with Mr. Governor,” Aiyedatiwa said.

Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process against Akeredolu's deputy

