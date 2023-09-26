Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins
The tribunal ruled in favor of Bassey Otu.
The tribunal ruled in favor of Bassey Otu, dismissing the PDP's petition on grounds of lack of merit.
Sandy Onor had contested the declaration of Bassey Otu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 poll in the South-South state.
INEC's official results indicated that Bassey Otu secured a total of 258,619 votes, while Sandy Onor trailed with 179,636 votes.
The APC candidate's victory was widespread, with wins in 15 out of the 18 local government areas declared by the commission in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.
