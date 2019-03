Oyetola, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday in Osogbo said justice will prevail.

The statement read: The Government of the State of Osun wishes to appreciate the teeming support of the majority of the people in all things essential for mutual progress.

As it is, the administration of His Excellency, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, State of Osun wishes to assure the people that the judgment of the Election Tribunal has been put on appeal.

This is to further assure all the residents of the state of adequate security of lives and properties, as the Government of the State is still the only legitimate government having the authority to govern the State.

We assure all our people that justice will prevail at last, and the law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain law and order across the state.

We therefore urge all the residents of the state to go about their lawful duties without any hindrance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja. on Friday, declared Adeleke winner.

The three-member panel held that the rerun election that held on Sept. 27, 2018, was illegal.

The tribunal, therefore, deducted the votes scored by the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in the rerun after declaring the rerun illegal.

The tribunal said Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on Sept. 22 and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

The declaration of Oyetola is null and void, the tribunal ruled in a majority decision with one member dissenting.