Tribunal grants Adeleke’s request to inspect INEC materials, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osun Election Tribunal in Osogbo on Friday, granted the request of Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) governor-elect, to inspect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials.

Senator Ademola Adeleke
The tribunal had also agreed on his request to conduct forensic audit of the BVAS machine.

Justice Tertsea Kume, the Chairman of the Tribunal, granted Adeleke’s application to inspect and conduct forensic audit of the BVAS machines.

Mr Hashim Abioye, one of Adeleke’s Counsel, who spoke to newsmen after the proceeding, said there was the need to conduct a thorough forensic audit of the BVAS machine used for the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tribunal had on Aug. 22, granted permission to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to inspect materials used for the July 16, governorship poll.

NAN also reports that Oyetola and APC are plaintiffs in the suit earlier filed, challenging the victory of Adeleke at the governorship election.

INEC had declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke, governor -elect, as winner of the Osun July 16 governorship elections, where he defeated the incumbent, Oyetola.

Oyetola, who was not satisfied with the outcome of the election, dragged both INEC and Adeleke to court through his lead counsel, Mr Yomi Aliyu (SAN).

