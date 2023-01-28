Osun Tribunal did the right thing - Sanwo-Olu reacts to Oyetola's victory

Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the Osun Governorship Election, commended the judiciary ”for doing the right thing”.

It would be recalled that the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal hearing Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ademola Adeleke in Oshogbo, on Friday, sacked the latter and declared Oyetola as the winner of the election.

The tribunal, in a 2-1 majority ruling by its Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, said that Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266.

The panel ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return it issued to Adeleke and give the same to Oyetola.

Reacting to the tribunal ruling while speaking to journalists at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, Sanwo-Olu urged Oyetola to dust the economic blueprint that he had started with the people of Osun, go back to work and complete the good work that he had started.

“I think the tribunal has taken its time and you can see the outcome. It was a majority decision and I want to thank and commend them for doing the right thing. I imagine they must have been under tremendous pressure but I am sure at the end of the day, they took the right outcome.

“My congratulations goes to the APC family in Osun. This is a victory that has been delayed for such a long time. The judiciary has shown that it was delayed but not denied, so I want to congratulate my brother, Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.