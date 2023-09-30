ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate had filed a petition before the tribunal seeking the cancellation of the election alleging that it was characterised by irregularities.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [ChannelsTV]
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [ChannelsTV]

The three-man panel headed by Justice Ayo Sunmonu dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate Prof. Yahaya Sani, on the ground of lack of sufficient evidence.

Sunmonu dismissed the petition stating that the petitioners failed to justify the relief they sought.

”The petitioner failed to prove his ground that the governor was not duly elected, and therefore, the petition, lacked merit,” he said.

Sam Adda, the counsel to the governor applauded the judgement.

“It is a landmark judgment,” he said.

The NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate had filed a petition before the tribunal seeking the cancellation of the election alleging that it was characterised by irregularities.

Another relief sought by the NNPP was for the tribunal to order for a fresh election in the state.

Apart from the alleged irregularities, the party also alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, as a major reason for the demand for the cancellation of the election among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

