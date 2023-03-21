ADVERTISEMENT
Tribal wars in Lagos: Atiku projects Tinubu's admin to mirror Adolf Hitler

Ima Elijah

"It is what Tinubu plans to bring to the centre: a Nazi style of leadership...

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)
Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)

In a statement released by his spokesman, Frank Shaibu, the former Vice President of Nigeria has accused Bola Tinubu of instigating a dictatorship that could lead Nigeria back to the era of the late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

What he said: According to the statement, Tinubu's tactics mirror those of Adolph Hitler in the 1930s, which involved profiling and using the Jews as a scapegoat. Shaibu alleges that Tinubu has launched an assault on the Igbo and all non-Yoruba speakers in Lagos.

“With what happened in Lagos, Tinubu has elevated dictatorship, scientific racism, and Yoruba tribal supremacy and wants to take it to the federal level."

"It is what Tinubu plans to bring to the centre: a Nazi style of leadership that will make Nigerians view the past military dictatorship of Sani Abacha with nostalgia.”

The statement also pointed out that Tinubu has ruled Lagos for 23 years, during which the APC wins all local government elections.

What happened: However, during the governorship and State Assembly elections, pro-APC thugs reportedly target non-Yoruba ethnic groups, as seen in the recent attacks against Igbos in Lagos State.

“Prior to Saturday’s governorship election, Igbos were attacked in Lagos State. Markets majorly populated by Igbos were attacked and burnt down before the governorship election. During the election, some thugs believed to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress, APC, warned Igbos against coming out to vote,” the statement further alleged.

What you should know: The allegations come following the victory of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos State. It remains to be seen how Tinubu and the APC will respond to these accusations.

Ima Elijah

Tribal wars in Lagos: Atiku projects Tinubu's admin to mirror Adolf Hitler

