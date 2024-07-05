ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Segun Adeyemi

The Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, lauded the governor for its focus on infrastructure development and ongoing efforts to manage security and promote peace.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Former governor Nasiru El-Rufai dethroned Zamuna just before the end of his second term.

On Thursday, July 4, Governor Sani announced Zamuna’s reinstatement at a meeting with the State Council of Chiefs, committing to build a robust partnership with the traditional institution.

“We have made considerable progress with our plans in the siting of a Brigade in the Southern Kaduna general area. Similarly, we are working on having more military presence in frontline areas across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko and Chikun LGAs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Be assured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to nurture a strong collaborative framework with security agencies, along with streamlined intelligence gathering and strategic coordination of security related matters in the state. This we have been doing with your help. We shall continue to rely on your cooperation to push us along in this regard.

“Furthermore, as proof of my commitment to the rule of law, I want to make known to you our intention to comply fully with the judgment of the court, issued on June 10 2024, restoring the Chief of Piriga, in Lere LGA, His Royal Highness, Jonathan Zamuna back to his stool.

“Leadership remains the cornerstone for effectively addressing all of the challenges confronting Nigeria today. That necessarily includes your leadership, because you are closest to the people. You are part of the force which can turn our society around for good.

“Therefore, I commend you most warmly, our royal fathers, for standing strong as agents of a positive moral revolution, and helping to spread the values of honour, dignity and humanity. I appeal to you to continue to position our local communities as building blocks for a resilient and progressive nation,” Governor Sani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor assured the royal fathers that the traditional institution would retain its pride of place under his watch.

He, therefore, sought their support and cooperation to enable the government to quicken the pace of development in Kaduna State.

The Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, who serves as the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, praised the government for its focus on infrastructure development and ongoing efforts in managing security and promoting peace.

He expressed his satisfaction with the state’s strategic interventions, noting their positive impact on community life.

Additionally, he pledged the Council of Chiefs’ loyalty and support in achieving Governor Uba Sani’s administration’s goals and objectives.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Opposition lawmakers advise sacked Rivers lawmakers not to pressure judiciary

Opposition lawmakers advise sacked Rivers lawmakers not to pressure judiciary

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

Samoa Agreement: All you need to know about the controversial treaty signed by Tinubu

Samoa Agreement: All you need to know about the controversial treaty signed by Tinubu

NCAA suspends 10 private jets for failing to comply with recertification process

NCAA suspends 10 private jets for failing to comply with recertification process

We won't work against Tinubu's policies - Tanker drivers

We won't work against Tinubu's policies - Tanker drivers

Tinubu suffers backlash over alleged pro-LGBTQ Samoan treaty

Tinubu suffers backlash over alleged pro-LGBTQ Samoan treaty

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Omosede Igbinedion.

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi and Mr Macaroni.

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide