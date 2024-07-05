Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Former governor Nasiru El-Rufai dethroned Zamuna just before the end of his second term.

On Thursday, July 4, Governor Sani announced Zamuna’s reinstatement at a meeting with the State Council of Chiefs, committing to build a robust partnership with the traditional institution.

“We have made considerable progress with our plans in the siting of a Brigade in the Southern Kaduna general area. Similarly, we are working on having more military presence in frontline areas across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko and Chikun LGAs,” he said.

“Be assured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to nurture a strong collaborative framework with security agencies, along with streamlined intelligence gathering and strategic coordination of security related matters in the state. This we have been doing with your help. We shall continue to rely on your cooperation to push us along in this regard.

“Furthermore, as proof of my commitment to the rule of law, I want to make known to you our intention to comply fully with the judgment of the court, issued on June 10 2024, restoring the Chief of Piriga, in Lere LGA, His Royal Highness, Jonathan Zamuna back to his stool.

“Leadership remains the cornerstone for effectively addressing all of the challenges confronting Nigeria today. That necessarily includes your leadership, because you are closest to the people. You are part of the force which can turn our society around for good.

“Therefore, I commend you most warmly, our royal fathers, for standing strong as agents of a positive moral revolution, and helping to spread the values of honour, dignity and humanity. I appeal to you to continue to position our local communities as building blocks for a resilient and progressive nation,” Governor Sani said.

Gov Sani pledges to protect traditional institutions

The governor assured the royal fathers that the traditional institution would retain its pride of place under his watch.

He, therefore, sought their support and cooperation to enable the government to quicken the pace of development in Kaduna State.

The Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, who serves as the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, praised the government for its focus on infrastructure development and ongoing efforts in managing security and promoting peace.

He expressed his satisfaction with the state’s strategic interventions, noting their positive impact on community life.