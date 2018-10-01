Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Tope Fasua wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019

Tope Fasua Businessman wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019

Fasua was unanimously elected the party's flag bearer after his two opponents dropped out of the race.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tope Fasua wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019 play Tope Fasua has been elected ANRP's presidential candidate (Posterity Media)

Founder and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, Tope Fasua, has been elected the presidential flag bearer of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

The businessman, who was the party's national chairman, was unanimously affirmed the party's flag bearer on Saturday, September 29, 2018, after a national convention held in various states of the federation and in Abuja, according to a statement signed by the party's national spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, on Sunday, September 30.

The statement read, "Tope Kolade Fasua emerged as the party's presidential flag-bearer, unanimously affirmed at the Party's national convention held in various states of the federation and in Abuja at the Party's national secretariat concurrently yesterday Saturday 29 September.

"The seamless event was monitored by a team from the elections monitoring body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by National Commissioner for the INEC, Mr Festus Okoye, as well as the media.

"Mr Fasua is a well-known thought leader, innovator, strategist, and reformer -- a positive disruptor. His ideas for nation building are documented in 6 books (all in print) and thousands of articles.

"His presidential campaign and thought-provoking manifesto which builds and expands further on ANRP's is tagged 'the Revolution of Ideas'. His official campaign website is www.topefasua.com."

According to Akume's statement, two other members of the party had earlier indicated interest in running for the office but eventually declined.

The ANRP was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in December 2017, and is focused on bringing back the abundance for which Nigeria is known - in terms of human and material resources, and ensuring that that abundance is shared by all.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirantbullet
3 Ambode 5 things Lagos state governor said 24 hours to APC primariesbullet

Related Articles

ANRP Party releases timetable for 2019 elections, presidential aspirants to pay N1.5m for nomination form
National Assembly NASS resumption postponement insensitive – ANRP
Pulse Opinion Durotoye's PACT is currently the biggest joke in Nigerian politics and it is a sad sight
Alliance for New Nigeria Fela Durotoye emerges as party’s presidential candidate
2019 Elections How PACT crumbled before and after Fela Durotoye beat Moghalu to emerge consensus candidate
Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant emerges consensus candidate of PACT coalition
Eunice Atuejide Female presidential aspirant, who is "not a feminist", cries about gender inequality displayed by male aspirants
Jude Feranmi KOWA national youth leader resigns after 2 years
Moghalu Presidential aspirant meets Durotoye, Sowore, others to discuss 2019 election
Ondo Election Accreditation, voting commence in Ondo poll

Politics

Civil society organisations praise Osun governorship election
Osun Election Civil society organisations say governorship poll was credible, free and fair
Governor Ambode's meltdown on international television was embarrassing to watch
Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode's meltdown on international television was embarrassing to watch
2019 Election 75 year-old Jeremiah Useni emerges Plateau PDP governorship candidate
Sanwo-Olu says Ambode let the tension and anxiety of the moment get to him
Ambode, Sanwo-Olu APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries
X
Advertisement