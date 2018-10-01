news

Founder and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, Tope Fasua, has been elected the presidential flag bearer of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

The businessman, who was the party's national chairman, was unanimously affirmed the party's flag bearer on Saturday, September 29, 2018, after a national convention held in various states of the federation and in Abuja, according to a statement signed by the party's national spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, on Sunday, September 30.

The statement read, "Tope Kolade Fasua emerged as the party's presidential flag-bearer, unanimously affirmed at the Party's national convention held in various states of the federation and in Abuja at the Party's national secretariat concurrently yesterday Saturday 29 September.

"The seamless event was monitored by a team from the elections monitoring body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by National Commissioner for the INEC, Mr Festus Okoye, as well as the media.

"Mr Fasua is a well-known thought leader, innovator, strategist, and reformer -- a positive disruptor. His ideas for nation building are documented in 6 books (all in print) and thousands of articles.

"His presidential campaign and thought-provoking manifesto which builds and expands further on ANRP's is tagged 'the Revolution of Ideas'. His official campaign website is www.topefasua.com."

According to Akume's statement, two other members of the party had earlier indicated interest in running for the office but eventually declined.