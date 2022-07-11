Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu disclosed his choice of Shettima as running mate to newsmen on Sunday in Daura, while paying Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Johnny, the choice of Shettima is good news for the APC and Nigeria at large, considering his capacity and patriotic zeal.

“We congratulate Shettima on his selection as vice presidential candidate of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We appreciate Tinubu for making the right choice that can guarantee victory at the polls. Pairing him with Tinubu is an assurance of a greater Nigeria.