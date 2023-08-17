Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

These capable individuals are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the nation's growth, development, and policy-making.

Join us as we delve into the expectations and responsibilities of these exceptional women in their newly appointed roles within Tinubu's cabinet.

Lola Ade-John

Minister of Tourism:

Lola Ade-John would be expected to oversee the development and promotion of the tourism sector in Nigeria. Her responsibilities would include formulating policies to attract tourists, enhance cultural heritage, and boost the economy through tourism.

She would collaborate with stakeholders to create appealing travel destinations, improve infrastructure, and facilitate a positive visitor experience. Ade-John's role would involve marketing Nigeria's cultural diversity and natural beauty on a global scale while ensuring sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

Nkiruka Onyejeocha:

Minister of State, Labour, Employment:

Nkiruka Onyejeocha, as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, would support the main minister in managing matters related to labor, employment, and workers' rights. Her role would involve assisting in the formulation of labor policies, addressing issues such as job creation, wage standards, and labor regulations. She might also work on strategies to enhance skills development, promote decent work, and foster harmonious labor relations.

Betta Edu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Poverty Alleviation:

Betta Edu would be responsible for leading efforts to address poverty, improve living conditions, and provide assistance to vulnerable populations in Nigeria. Her role would involve overseeing programs related to social welfare, disaster relief, and poverty reduction. She would work on implementing initiatives that provide relief to marginalized communities, ensure food security, and enhance access to basic necessities.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of State, Police Affairs:

As the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim would assist in managing matters related to the Nigerian police force. Her responsibilities might include collaborating with law enforcement agencies to enhance public safety, develop crime prevention strategies, and ensure effective policing. She could also work on improving police-community relations, modernizing police infrastructure, and supporting efforts to uphold the rule of law.

Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy:

Hannatu Musawa would lead efforts to promote and preserve Nigeria's rich cultural heritage, artistic expressions, and creative industries. Her role would involve formulating policies to support artists, writers, performers, and other creative professionals. She would work on initiatives to boost the creative economy, protect intellectual property, and create platforms for cultural exchange and artistic innovation.

Uju Kennedy

Minister of Women Affairs:

Uju Kennedy's role as the Minister of Women Affairs would involve advocating for the rights, welfare, and empowerment of women in Nigeria. She would work on policies and programs that address gender inequality, violence against women, and discrimination.