Tinubu's son vows Nigerian youths will enjoy his father's administration

He gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja when he joined other supporters and admirers of his father at the Day 34 of the pre-inauguration hangout.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the daily pre-inauguration hangout which began on March 26, was organised by a political pressure group, Patriots in Defense of Democracy.

Seyi, who arrived at the Unity Fountain, the venue of the hangout, along with his team, was ushered in with various scintillating cultural displays.

He appreciated all supporters present at the hangout and assured youths that the incoming administration would give priority to their needs in all areas, particularly in appointive positions.

The group's convener, Tosin Adeyanju, said the daily pre-inauguration hangout was in solidarity with the mandate freely given by Nigerians to Tinubu on February 25.

He said the hangout was aimed at redirecting the ongoing narratives about the presidential election and the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect.

Tosin said that the hangout would continue until May 29, when Tinubu would be sworn in as the country's 16th president.

"The attendees had been here for 34 days now to chase out anti-democracy preachers as well as to stand on the mandate freely given to Tinubu, the president-elect.

"We have had several events, including a medical outreach to bring health facility closer to the attendees as a way to adding colour to the hangout," he said.