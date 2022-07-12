RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu’s choice of Shettima, right decision for victory in 2023- Gov. Yahaya

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Tuesday, described the choice of former governor of Borno, Sen. Kashim Shettima as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC as a good decision.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

Yahaya said the decision would guarantee victory for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

The governor made this known in a statement in Gombe by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House.

He said the choice of Shettima was a masterstroke that would facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

According to him, the former Borno state governor is a committed and loyal party man and a great asset to the ruling party.

He stated that Shettima would add “immeasurable” value to the APC presidential ticket.

He said ” Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno state governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader.

“Shettima has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban”.

Yahaya while congratulating the one time chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum, said Shettima had the qualification to be APC’s vice presidential candidate.

“With his background as former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, ex-governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Sen. Shettima will be a ’round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.”

The governor stated that the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket was an excellent combination that has already given APC an upper hand and set the opposition off-balance ahead of the 2023 elections.

Yahaya who is the APC party leader in Gombe state pledged his personal commitment and support and that of the APC in the state to the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket.

“Gombe is a strong APC base and we shall deploy our political arsenals to ensure sweeping victory for our great party at all levels.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Buhari told to resign immediately if presidency is tough

Buhari told to resign immediately if presidency is tough

Adamu Garba dumps YPP, returns to APC over ‘Muslim-Muslim’ Ticket

Adamu Garba dumps YPP, returns to APC over ‘Muslim-Muslim’ Ticket

IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election

IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election

Lagos 2023: Celebrities congratulate Funke Akindele on PDP deputy governorship candidacy

Lagos 2023: Celebrities congratulate Funke Akindele on PDP deputy governorship candidacy

Nigeria signs agreement with Germany for repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes

Nigeria signs agreement with Germany for repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes

Police commissioner orders maximum security at correctional centres in A/Ibom

Police commissioner orders maximum security at correctional centres in A/Ibom

PDP’s ‘killing’ of zoning arrangement dangerous than Muslim-Muslim ticket – APC Chieftain

PDP’s ‘killing’ of zoning arrangement dangerous than Muslim-Muslim ticket – APC Chieftain

Tinubu’s choice of Shettima, right decision for victory in 2023- Gov. Yahaya

Tinubu’s choice of Shettima, right decision for victory in 2023- Gov. Yahaya

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

PDP crisis deepens as Wike reportedly refuses to meet Atiku's emissaries

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima

APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]