Tinubu’s campaigners say they’re not troubled by Osinbajo’s ambition

Osinbajo was recently reported to have informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his 2023 presidential ambition.

Many groups have also been urging Osinbajo and promoting his candidature for the 2023 presidential race, even though the VP is yet to announce his interest in the 2023 election officially.

Recall that in January, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu declared his interest in the 2023 presidency.

It is believed that Tinubu nominated Osinbajo as Buhari’s running nominate in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

Hence, some people believe Osinbajo should not contest against Tinubu under whom he served as Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Lagos State during Tinubu’s reign as Lagos State Governor.

But Tinubu’s political allies and support groups have said the former Lagos State governor is not bothered by Osinbajo’s ambition.

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the leader of the Governors’ Advisory Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos said the council is behind Tinubu.

Olusi said there’s no evidence that Osinbajo wants to contest for presidency.

He said, “I have not seen any conclusive evidence that Osinbajo is running. There are only rumours that the vice president wants to declare. Has he made any categorical pronouncement about his ambition?

“For instance, former VP Atiku has declared, visited former President Obasanjo and told the world that he is running. Others have made similar declarations but as of now, has the VP made such declaration?”

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, the National Coordinator of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), said the group is committed promoting the presidential ambition of Tinubu and cannot be distracted by any other declaration, Daily Trust reports.

He added that the group would not comment on rumour or speculation.

“We will comment when he declares,” he said.

The Tinubu Support Group, another group led by James Faleke said the APC leader is the preferred candidate of the southwest.