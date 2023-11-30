Tinubu’s 2024 bill of ₦27.5trn shouldn't fail to renew Nigerians' hopes - SDP

The Southwest Zonal Secretary of the party, Mr Femi Olaniyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that there must be a departure from the non-performing budgets of the past.

Applauding Tinubu’s focus on internal security and economic restoration, Olaniyi said the president’s plan to tackle unemployment, inflation and poverty were commendable.

“The 2024 Appropriation Bill is truly remarkable because of its focus on internal security and economic revamping to address galloping inflation and threatening poverty.

“We are hopeful that this budget will truly renew the hope of Nigerians as we have seen numerous budgets in the past without corresponding improvement in the wellbeing of the people.

“We are truly optimistic for better budget performance with Tinubu’s ingenuity. He did it in Lagos State before; he can do it again.

“This budget should and must not fail to rejig this country and reposition it,’’ Olaniyi, the Lagos State Chairman of SDP said.

He noted that the 2024 budget addressed key sectors and needs of the people, adding that with diligent implementation strategies, Nigerians would soon rejoice.

Olaniyi noted also that national defence and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimisation, human capital development were the hallmarks of the budget. Notable also in the 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope are poverty reduction and social security, he said.

Olaniyi also told NAN that the SDP was fully prepared to support Tinubu’s administration to build a prosperous Nigeria that would create happiness for all. The president presented an Appropriation Bill of ₦27.5 trillion, tagged: “Budget of Renewed Hope’’ to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He said at the presentation that government would focus on ensuring value for money, greater transparency, and accountability. He assured that government would also work more closely with development partners and the private sector for effective budget performance.

Tinubu said also that his administration would implement business and investment-friendly measures for sustainable growth, expecting the economy to grow by a minimum of 3.76%, which is higher than the forecasted world average.