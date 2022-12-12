ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu will take Nigeria to greater heights if elected – Muslim groups

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Muslim Ummah (faithful) of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN), says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take Nigeria to greater heights if elected in 2023.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It made the declaration on Sunday in Ibadan at a town hall meeting between Muslim leaders of Southwest Nigeria, the presidential candidate and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, noted that Tinubu has a track record of good governance and would perform well if elected.

“A good government will lead to economic development and growth.

“With your pedigree of good governance, we are sure that if elected you will definitely take Nigeria to greater heights.

“It is our hope that God shall grant your heart’s desires and let you govern with the fear of God in all that you do,’’ Oladejo said.

The MUSWEN president said also that the gathering was an opportunity for Tinubu and Shettima to directly engage Muslim leaders in the Southwest on their plans to make Nigeria great.

He added that the meeting offered the APC candidate the opportunity to say what he would do to build a Nigeria where no-one was oppressed and how he plans to engender peace and security.

In his remarks, President-General, League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Sheikh Jamiu Bello, called on Tinubu to tackle insecurity, unemployment and other challenges facing the country when elected.

Bello noted that high rate of unemployment was one of the factors responsible for restiveness in the country and if urgently tackled, would lead to peace and unity.

On his part, pioneer Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. Daud Noibi, called on Tinubu to replicate in Nigeria what he did in Lagos State as governor that made it to become the country’s economic hub.

National President of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria, Alhaja Rofiat Sanni, who also spoke at the meeting, urged Tinubu to address challenges in the health and education sectors among others.

Sanni observed that many women died during child labour because of inadequate primary healthcare facilities while children died of malaria because of lack of drugs.

In his response, Tinubu, promised to tackle challenges in the health, education and economic sectors among others, if elected.

He said he has the capacity and wisdom to lead the country to her desired destination.

Prayers were said for the nation; for President Muhammadu Buhari and for Tinubu and Shettima at the meeting.

The meeting was attending by various Islamic organisations from the Southwest geopolitical zone.

