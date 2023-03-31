The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed optimism that the president-elect would restore Nigeria’s old glory as the true giant of Africa in all spheres of life.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

He gave the assurance in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while congratulating Tinubu on his 71st birthday.

Emokpaire said Tinubu had garnered enough experience to rescue the country from its current socio-economic challenges.

Emokpaire who is an APC chieftain said as a former two-term governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, Tinubu proved his ability and capabilities to turn things around for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed optimism that the president-elect would restore Nigeria’s old glory as the true giant of Africa in all spheres of life.

Emokpaire, therefore, called on Nigerians to support his incoming government when he assumed office as president, come May 29.

“I indeed appreciate his tenacity in working his way to be at the saddle to rescue our country from the current socio-economic challenges.

“He has garnered experiences in the private sector, oil sector to be precise, and from governing Lagos state for eight years.

“He has the wherewithal to take our country out of the woods because he has done that in the past as governor of Lagos state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will assemble the best brains in different sectors and fields to work with and our country will regain its lost old glory and take its place in the comity of nations,” he said.

Emokpaire advised opposition political parties to concede defeat and join hands with Tinubu on the journey of renewed hope 2023.

He prayed God to grant the president-elect long life, good health, and wisdom to lead the country in the right direction

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home