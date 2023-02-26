Tinubu will put together cabinet in 3 weeks if elected - Dele Alake

Pulse reports that Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to elect President Muhammadu Buhari's successor, and the electorate are still waiting for the official declaration of results.

However, in an interview with The Punch, Alake said Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one if elected president.

Speaking on how the APC candidate would swing into action, the campaign council adviser said, just as he did the two times he was elected governor in Lagos State, Tinubu would form his cabinet in three weeks.

Alake also vowed that the APC candidate will reduce whatever tension occasioned by the current challenges facing the country in the first 100 days of his administration, should Nigerians give him the mandate to lead the country.

Alake's words: "I believe Nigerians already know his pedigree. When he was governor, it took less than three weeks to form his cabinet. The first term was in 1999 and his second term was 2003. In both, it took him less than three weeks to do it and I was also there in the cabinet, so I should know.

"However, I can tell you that in the next 100 days, we will reduce whatever tension is occasioned by the current challenges facing the country. Tinubu will usher in an era of peace, tranquility, economic progress, prosperity, security and all those challenges that Nigerians are experiencing now will be resolved.