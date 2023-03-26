Tinubu will harness human resources for better Nigeria – APC Chieftain

Otetubi, in a statement on Saturday in Akure to congratulate all National Assembly elected members from the state, asked the elected lawmakers to work and align with Tinubu’s vision for the renewed hope for the country.

He said that the president-elect was a tested personality with capabilities that would not fail the country if supported by insightful and visionary team.

Otetubi described Tinubu as a man imbued with intelligence, vision and is result-oriented.

According to him, Tinubu will use his good networking across the globe to transform Nigeria as a place of pride for all and sundry.

Otetubi, a former Commissioner for Natural Resources in the state, urged the elected members who would make the 10th National Assembly to have a good understanding with the Tinubu-led national executive when inaugurated on May 29.

Similarly, an Ondo-based entrepreneur, Alaba Akinlaja, tasked the elected lawmakers on their responsibilities to their constituents, which, he said, was to put national interest before their individual political interest.

Akinlaja asked the elected members to have a good platform by which they could relate well with their constituents for dividends of democracy to spread across.

He said that lawmakers should think more of influencing development to their respective constituents rather than engaging on policies and programmes that would only benefit them and their cronies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives members-elect from the state are: Timehin Adelegbe (Owo/Ose federal constituency), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Akoko North East/West) and Festus Akingbaso (Idanre/ Ifedore).

Others are: Abiodun Adesida (Akure North/Akure South), Festus Adefiranye (Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo/Odigbo), Jimi Odimayo (Okitipupa/Irele), Donald Ojogo (Ilaje/Ese Odo) and Abiola Makinde (Ondo East/Ondo West).